2007

Celine Dion: A New Day is a riveting, sumptuous front-row seat to the whole extravagant Las Vegas concert experience. Featuring no-expenses-spared production values and every song from Dion's famed discography, her substantial voice is in fine form, and sparkles on signature tunes. Impressive performances include the talented gymnasts, dancers, and backup singers Cirque du Soleil-style.