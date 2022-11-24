Not Available

Cling Film is a fast cut safer sex collage film, which travels humorously and recklessly through a catalogue of sexual encounters and mishaps. Opening with excerpts from World Health Organisation press releases on the reality of heterosexual transmission of HIV and AIDS, repressive fear-mongering tactics of the media are shunned in favour of a direct and lively attack on censorship and its bedmates, guilt and embarrassment …as to corrupting public morals and outraging public decency…, legal text becomes superimposed over the practical act of putting on a condom. The British Obscenities Laws and antiquated attitudes are seen as a direct hindrance to health care. Along with written captions and clips of Nosferatu disintegrating at the sight of a bit of rubber, Thew takes to the silent screen, making for some hilarious as well as confrontational episodes. – M.L.