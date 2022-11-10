Not Available

Dr Greenwood (Danny Mountain) thanks Jamie Lawson (Kira Noir) for participating in the clinical trial. The doctor asks her to complete a series of exercises and pleasure herself while he monitors her physical reactions. Jamie starts to argue and refuses. The doctor cuts her off and reminds her about her dad. A shame that she'll throw away two whole weeks of her life instead of spending just one hour doing something perfectly harmless... Jamie hesitantly pulls her yoga pants to her ankles, sets herself down on the mat and takes the vibrator in hand, and reluctantly starts pleasuring herself. After a few minutes, the Doctor starts masturbating himself and Jamie has no choice but let him fuck her.