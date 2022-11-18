CLOCK ZERO~終焉の一秒~A live Moment

Not Available

Fall 2010. A hero of a sixth grade elementary school student who attends the elementary school of a private school "Akirin Gakuen" in Tokyo. With a childhood friend Riichiro Kano, he had a relatively calm student life, From a period of time, I begin to have mysterious dreams almost every day. ――It was a dream of a dark, gloomy, devastated world. One day, a new teacher, Asahi Kaga, calls for a special class. Through this task, Fusuko will deepen exchanges with transfer student Kato Takato. --Soon, the mysterious dream she had started to mix with reality. The world changes and the gears of fate begin to roll for just one wish. "So, let's get started. [CLOCK ZERO] Plan to stop time"