Not Available

Thanks to the magical powers of an antique pocket watch, Saad relives a mysterious episode of his youth – a time during the 1930s when he nearly lost his father, but also found the love of his life. In recalling this period, ‘Clockwise’ relates the folktale of how fijiri, the entrancing music of Khaleeji pearl divers, came to be. Atique adopts Saad when they are the lone survivors of a tragic boat wreck, and the two lead a humble life in a village by the sea. One night, Atique happens upon a group of jinn as he seeks out the source of an enchanting melody in a nearby ruin; their leader, Adsaan, agrees to teach Atique this fijiri music, but only if he vows not to share it with anyone else. Adsaan’s one condition proves very challenging to Atique, who becomes eager to celebrate the art of fijiri with a wider audience. Saad, meanwhile, falls in love with Jeena, a renegade jinni who, as it turns out, just might hold the key to his father’s salvation.