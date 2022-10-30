Clockwork Orange County

Not Available

Many objected to leather-jacket, spike-hair kids with tattoos. But, that did not dissuade a generation... No one realized that a little club in Costa Mesa, CA would end up spawning a multi-billion dollar youth culture that still endures today! It was the Cuckoos Nest of the late 70s and early 80s. With archival, unseen and new footage, the filmmakers compiled an intimate story about the beginning of a movement, a place of refuge for a youth culture, a fearful establishment and a police force that didnt understand what was happening.