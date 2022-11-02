Not Available

Cloned

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

NBC Studios

In the year 2008, a married couple is distraught over losing their 8 year old son in a boating accident. However, when the mother suddenly sees another child who looks identical to her dead child, the Mother investigates the fertility clinic who aided her with her pregnancy and discovers that they cloned her child in an experiment dubbed "Baby 2000". She also discovers that they still have the genes to develop another child for them and faces the question of whether the couple wants another identical child.

Cast

Elizabeth PerkinsSkye Weston
Bradley WhitfordRick Weston
Scott PaulinJohn Gryce
Enrico ColantoniSteve Rinker
Tina LiffordClaire Barnes
Alan RosenbergDr. Wesley Kozak

