2012

CLONED: The Recreator Chronicles

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 2012

Studio

Tax Credit Finance

When a group of teenagers stumble upon a secret lab, they become part of a deadly experiment - The Recreator - evil human clones. Craig, Tracy and Derek come face to face with exact copies of themselves that have only one purpose; to find and kill their originals. With time running out it's up to the original group to destroy the lab and save themselves before they are replaced. Gregory Orr's exciting thriller brings science fiction to life with a sexy edge.

Cast

J. Mallory-McCreeDerek Johnson
John de LancieDr. Frank Miller
Alexander NifongCraig Carlson
Stella MaeveTracy Bernstein

