Clorophilla is a truly innovative mtb freeride film, which does not only show something, but also communicates a message. It is a film which highlights values like freedom, fun, friendship, and unity, rather than the riders' technical skills, all in a magnificent scenery where Mother Nature has the leading role. A cinematic feeling has been produced with the introduction of an unusually unique soundtrack, producing a perfect symbiosis between the original filming sounds and the music. While acting as editors, riders, cameramen, sherpa porters, and so on, six Italian friends have conceived, planned, and created a real-life film which remains closer to the everyday rider and his lifestyle.