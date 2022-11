Not Available

In the airport of Brussels, the future lawyer Michael says farewell to his parents. While in the toilet, he glances a mysterious woman, Angelica, who asks for help to him while she is being arrested by the immigration department. Michael becomes obsessed with Angelica and finds her in a peep show. He marries her to give Belgium citizenship to her and after a short time, he realizes that she is a member of a resistance of an undefined country in South America.