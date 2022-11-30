Close Range Gunfighting

Not Available

Most range training doesn't prepare you for the ugly reality of a gunfight. At the moment of truth, your hands won't be at low-ready, your attacker won't be a piece of paper stapled to a framework seven yards away, and he won't wait there patiently while you carefully aim and squeeze off a few rounds. In this original video production, best-selling author and world-renowned combat shooting instructor Gabriel Suarez teaches you the combat-proven skills you need to win an actual gunfight against a committed assailant. Suarez focuses on such critical topics as the importance of shooting on the move, how to perform a malfunction clearance in the thick of combat, proper use of cover, and why proficiency in one-handed shooting skills is vital.