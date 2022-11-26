Close to the border

Not Available

Esteban is a journalist who is escaping to the northern border. In the Buenos Aires of 1978, his life is in danger. The threats after one of his articles in the newspaper and his own inner conflicts push him to run away. But crossing the border is impossible. He comes back to a village near the frontier, where he stays at Father Gabriel's, a priest with ideas and attitudes of mind far from the traditional church. There he will meet Marina and Margarita, who will complete this human group with strong convictions. His stay there will be a definitive experience.