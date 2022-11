Not Available

Thirty year-old teacher In-young (KIM Jung-eun) falls in love with her own student, Suk (LEE Tae-sung). What attracted her to the boy was the fact that he resembled her first love in every way, and even shared the same name. But with the sudden return of her long-lost love, and the appearance of a cute high school girl who confesses her love towards the boy Suk, In-young finds herself lost among the two first loves…