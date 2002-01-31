Close Your Eyes

While treating a policewoman for smoking, hypnotherapist Michael Strother has a telepathic vision of a young girl floating beneath the surface of a stream. The escaped victim of a ritualistic serial killer, the girl has become mute, and Michael is called upon by Scotland Yard to unlock the secrets she holds in order to catch a man who believes he has discovered the key to immortality.
|Shirley Henderson
|Janet Losey
|Miranda Otto
|Clara Strother
|Paddy Considine
|Elliot Spruggs
|Corin Redgrave
|Chief Inspector Clements
|Claire Rushbrook
|Grace
|Andrew French
|Police Detective
View Full Cast >