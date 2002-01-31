2002

Close Your Eyes

  • Crime
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 2002

Studio

British Screen

While treating a policewoman for smoking, hypnotherapist Michael Strother has a telepathic vision of a young girl floating beneath the surface of a stream. The escaped victim of a ritualistic serial killer, the girl has become mute, and Michael is called upon by Scotland Yard to unlock the secrets she holds in order to catch a man who believes he has discovered the key to immortality.

Cast

Shirley HendersonJanet Losey
Miranda OttoClara Strother
Paddy ConsidineElliot Spruggs
Corin RedgraveChief Inspector Clements
Claire RushbrookGrace
Andrew FrenchPolice Detective

Images