Closed Casket

Not Available

Derek lives in a soulless newly-built block of flats. He doesn’t belong in this new brave world of glass and steel. Craving company, Derek spends most of his time peering into his neighbours’ windows and having a good old judge at what they’re up to. When his dishy beau, Keon, has an unfortunate accident, Derek is summoned to the police station where he meets his ultimate frenemy, PC Susan. Faced with some direct questions about his love life, Derek lets Sue into his disturbing and idiosyncratic world, including his love of the occult and the unusual nature of his “modern” relationship with Keon.