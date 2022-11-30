Closed School

Not Available

Yoo-ra suffers from nightmares every night. One day she meets her high school friends. Jin-tae is a promising artist, In-seok is a chaebol and former thug, Hye-jin likes In-seok, and Seong-ho, who used to be In-seok's errand boy, finally meet up. Yoo-ra asks her friends if they remember the classmate that killed herself. Everyone is flustered and claims they don't. Yoo-ra goes to the bathroom, but passes out after seeing herself in the mirror. Everyone gets in In-seok's car to send Yoo-ra home, but they get into an accident and all become unconscious. When they wake up, they are at a familiar school that's closed. It was the school they went to that has closed down.