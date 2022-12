Not Available

Northern Germany, winter. It is Tobias' birthday and he is very disappointed by his mother's present: a wool cap. In the meantime, the skinhead Haske decides to leave his group but drives his car into the river. At a bus stop he meets Tobias, who gives him his cap. A car stops. It is Kyalja, who is going to the bank to withdraw some money she needs to pay for her husband's cancer therapy. Haske gives her the cap.