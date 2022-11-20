Not Available

Based on actual events that took place only a few years ago, it weaves the enigmatic tale of Jonas Littleton...a good, but faulty man whose life had taken a sour detour - to a prison cell. After having admitted his guilt and serving his sentence, he's being picked up outside the prison yard by his probably faithful wife for a long-awaited reunion. Unfortunately, in the following weeks, reality sets in when his felony record makes his repeated attempts to rejoin the workforce humbling and futile. His most recent job interview results in his bending his elbow at a watering hole. Too much to drink and an errant suspicious pill causes our disappointed husband and father to seek advice from a soothsayer who runs a weird little shop a few doors down from the bar. Under the influence and under the gun, a deal is struck in the fortune teller's lair which proves to be "too good to be true"...