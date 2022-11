Not Available

En route to an international competition, Closing The Gap follows the North Korean men's hockey team as they strive to bring home gold for Marshal Kim Jong Un. While their commitment and dedication to their training is unmatched, they're hard pressed to catch a break. Whether it be the UN sanctions on North Korea, or the flurry of injuries and rumours that plague the DPRK team, this film is a window into the lives of a group of underdog athletes.