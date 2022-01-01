Not Available

Meghe Dhaka Tara (Cloud Capped Star, 2013) is an Indian Bengali film directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee and made under Shree Venkatesh Films banners. The film is inspired from the life and works of Bengali film director Ritwik Ghatak. The entire film is in black and white except the last scene which has been shot in colour. In this film Saswata Chatterjee plays the character of Nilkantha Bagchi and Ananya Chatterjee plays the role of Durga, Nilkantha's wife. The film was released on 14 June 2013. Besides giving an account of Ghatak's life, the film also depicts the socio-political environment of contemporary West Bengal during the Tebhaga and Naxalite movements. Anandabazar Patrika, after a special screening of the film in November 2012, wrote in their review that this film had potential to become a "classic" film. The acting of Saswata Chatterjee as Nilkantha Bagchi was widely appreciated too.