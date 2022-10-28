Not Available

Cloud Cult Unplug: The Film - Live at the Southern Theater

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Cloud Cult's "Unplug: The Film" is a distillation; twelve years of songwriting into seventy minutes of acoustic performance. What remains is a shared experience of honesty and vulnerability. The songs took collective shape around campfires at the band's recording studio in the woods of Wisconsin and took stage at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis where the concert footage was shot, along with interviews and behind the scenes footage. Co-produced by Jeff D. Johnson (Motion 117 Productions) and Craig Minowa, the film is product of an eight-year collaborative relationship- one that has worked to create a space in which band and audience sit side by side.

Cast

