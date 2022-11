Not Available

The cloud phenomena of Maloja are so well-known that some of them have names, such as the Maloja snake, a cloud bank that winds its way through the Alpine pass like a river. Clouds pass overhead, Fanck films them, just sufficiently to get the idea, among the crags of the Engadine, and gradually he connotes the wider scene, peopling the solitude and stillness below with a person or two, boating.