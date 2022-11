Not Available

Inspired by an atmosphere of clouds, dunes and lagoons, CLOUD TRYPTIC explores the natural elements that compose the conceptual imagery of CARLA PONTES’ ss17 collection. Conceived and interpreted as a whole, CLOUD TRYPTIC is divided into three distinct moments that touch and cross each other, becoming one single entity. Presented step-by-step, we can only find all the visual and sound layers once we see them side by side, overlapping aligned and misaligned horizons.