2015

Clouds of Sils Maria

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 9th, 2015

Studio

CAB Productions

At eighteen, Maria Enders was successful in theatre with MalojaSnake. She played Sigird, an ambitious girl with disorder charm who fascinated and led to suicide Helena, a mature woman. This role has changed her life. More than twenty years have passed when, at the peak of her fame, she was asked to receive in Zurich a prestigious award on behalf of Wilhelm Melchior, the author and director to which she owes her early recognition, and now lives as a recluse, in Sils Maria (Switzlerland).

Cast

Kristen StewartValentine
Chloë Grace MoretzJo-Ann Ellis
Lars EidingerKlaus Diesterweg
Brady CorbetPiers Roaldson
Hanns ZischlerHenryk Wald
Angela WinklerRosa Melchior

View Full Cast >

Images