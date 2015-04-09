Clouds of Sils Maria

2015

At eighteen, Maria Enders was successful in theatre with MalojaSnake. She played Sigird, an ambitious girl with disorder charm who fascinated and led to suicide Helena, a mature woman. This role has changed her life. More than twenty years have passed when, at the peak of her fame, she was asked to receive in Zurich a prestigious award on behalf of Wilhelm Melchior, the author and director to which she owes her early recognition, and now lives as a recluse, in Sils Maria (Switzlerland).