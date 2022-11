Not Available

Two mountaineers undertake a clandestine expedition to Popocatépetl, one of the most active and dangerous volcanoes on the planet. Faced with the inability to predict explosions, which occur very frequently, surviving or not is a matter of chance. Along the way, the mystique of the landscape manifests itself strongly in these forbidden badlands, and the mountain, the closest point to heaven and divinity, is at the same time, the only window towards the core of the earth.