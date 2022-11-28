CloudStreet: Soaring The American West

Not Available

A visually stunning high-definition documentary featuring the beauty and drama of a soaring adventure in the American West. As unbelievably serene as it is thrilling, CloudStreet gives viewers the extraordinary experience of soaring along the Rocky Mountains of New Mexico, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming. Along the way, CloudStreet educates our audience not just about flying sailplanes cross-country, but also about the science of soaring, about the unique geography of the intermountain west, and about the workings of our atmosphere. It is easy learning as the audience is carried along by the excitement of this experience and drawn in by the natural curiosity evoked from this extraordinary mode of flight. We hear from the pilots about how it feels to cross vast distances using only the energy of the atmosphere to stay aloft. Their love of soaring is inspirational as they balance managing the dangers of motorless flight, and the joys of true freedom.