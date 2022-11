Not Available

There is some monstrous Halloween fun brewing in Swallow Falls! Flint accidentally creates his own Frankenstein- like monster. The Monster quickly becomes attached to Flint, and Flint has to learn to live with his new "son". Things get even more frightful when Mayor Shelbourne buys up ALL the town's candy at Halloween, and promises to give it to any kid who can make it through his super-scary haunted house. Is Candy-obsessed Sam up to the challenge?