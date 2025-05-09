Clown in a Cornfield

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time.
|Aaron Abrams
|Dr. Glenn Maybrook
|Katie Douglas
|Quinn Maybrook
|Carson MacCormac
|Cole Hill
|Cassandra Potenza
|Janet Murray
|Verity Marks
|Ronnie Queen
|Bradley Sawatzky
|Mr. Vern
