2025

Clown in a Cornfield

  • Horror
  • Mystery
  • Thriller

Director

Eli Craig

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 9th, 2025

Studio

Temple Hill Entertainment

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time.

Cast

Aaron AbramsDr. Glenn Maybrook
Katie DouglasQuinn Maybrook
Carson MacCormacCole Hill
Cassandra PotenzaJanet Murray
Verity MarksRonnie Queen
Bradley SawatzkyMr. Vern

