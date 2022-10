Not Available

Patient X was found wandering near a carnival one night, she is trying to tell her nurse at the asylum that a killer clown has escaped and is heading home and her own baby was taken from her. As "Snuffles" arrives home, his sister Dr. Wethers is holding a group therapy session for delinquent teens who all fear clowns. It turns into a a real confrontation of their worst fears. Patient X is trying to get out and join the mayhem at any cost