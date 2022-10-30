Not Available

CLUB 60 is about Letting Go after spending the required time in grieving for the loss of a loved one. But what is the required time-frame to grieve? And is it right to always stay in a grieving position? What about the people around you, who are also hurting because of your grieving? And does grieving endlessly really help the one who is gone away? Club 60 is also about embracing life, post 60.