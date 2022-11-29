Not Available

Club Arak is a queer Arab dance party established in 2002 in order to fill a gap in the LGBTQI dance community - Arab queers did not have their own space and wanted to dance to the beat of their own drum. Club Arak played Arabic music and queers could dance to the songs they only ever heard at family parties and weddings - where it is not safe to be gay. This documentary tells the story of how Club Arak empowered and encouraged Arabs to gather and celebrate their sexual and Arab identity.