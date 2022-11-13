Club Hyapatia

Not Available

In this scorching 1986 sizzler, Hyapatia Lee owns an L.A. strip club called The Red Garter. It's a place where guys go to dream away the cares of the day, and where the strippers actually enjoy their time in the spotlight. But now Hyapatia's lesbian gal pal Colleen Brennan wants her to sell the club and come live in luxury with her. She doesn't want to sell, and instead spends her time dreaming of erotic encounters with her well-built lawyer Richard Pacheco. The action is filled with luscious natural beauties and plenty of strip club bump-and-grind.