Clube Strip

Beautiful young dancer Michelle Foreman fells herself drawn to the hottest striptease club in town. And she's a natural-gliding, grinding glistening in the hot lights. she's all things to all men. It's not long before she translates her dancing technique to the art od seduction-especially once she meets the hansom Jeff Conaway. But it's a confusing situation for her. Surrounded by gorgeous beauties, who take it all off for the men who worship them-and the men who try to use them-she tries to fund her place in the sexually charges, seductive world. Michelle is living to lives: innocent by day, flesh and temptation at night! and on the tradition of Flashdance, Michelle uses erotic dancing to achieve her dreams.