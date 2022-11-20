Not Available

Clube Strip

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Beautiful young dancer Michelle Foreman fells herself drawn to the hottest striptease club in town. And she's a natural-gliding, grinding glistening in the hot lights. she's all things to all men. It's not long before she translates her dancing technique to the art od seduction-especially once she meets the hansom Jeff Conaway. But it's a confusing situation for her. Surrounded by gorgeous beauties, who take it all off for the men who worship them-and the men who try to use them-she tries to fund her place in the sexually charges, seductive world. Michelle is living to lives: innocent by day, flesh and temptation at night! and on the tradition of Flashdance, Michelle uses erotic dancing to achieve her dreams.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images