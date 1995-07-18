1995

Clueless

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 18th, 1995

Studio

Paramount

Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other. Emboldened by her success, she decides to give hopelessly klutzy new student Tai a makeover. When Tai becomes more popular than she is, Cher realizes that her disapproving ex-stepbrother was right about how misguided she was -- and falls for him.

Cast

Stacey DashDionne Davenport
Brittany MurphyTai Frasier
Paul RuddJosh Lucas
Donald FaisonMurray Duvall
Elisa DonovanAmber Mariens
Breckin MeyerTravis Birkenstock

