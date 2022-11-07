Cómo filmar una película por no decir XXX

Not Available

Ulises Alpuyeca, a film initiate, wants to make his debut feature and he accepts the first opportunity offered to him to direct a film, without knowing that it is foing to be a porn movie. Gudelio Medina, photographer and Ulysses's old mate, convinces him to do it. All participants in the film, start, unaware of the main porn star gender, making room for hilarious entanglements, but once committed to the project they must discover how to shoot a porn movie and in the process, just maybe, discover love.