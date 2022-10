Not Available

Between them, they've won 36 Grammy Awards and sold over 125 million albums. And now, for one night only, Sting and Vince Gill will share the stage for a stellar evening of music on CMT Crossroads. You'll love their collaboration of "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You," along with more timeless hits. Plus, you'll get a preview of their new albums as they perform tracks from Sting's The Best of 25 Years and Gill's Guitar Slinger.