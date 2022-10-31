Not Available

Chart-topping rockers Train and country queen Martina McBride combine their superstar talent in CMT Crossroads: Train And Martina McBride. Taped before an invitation-only audience in Nashville, Train and Martina McBride bring energy, soul, and rock-and-roll to the show, performing songs including McBride's "A Broken Wing" and "Wrong Baby Wrong," and Train's "Drops of Jupiter," "Marry Me" and "Hey, Soul Sister". Over the course of 15 years, Train has made its mark on music history with their GRAMMY-Award-winning songs "Hey, Soul Sister" and "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" and popular singles "Meet Virginia" and "Calling All Angels." One of the most spectacular voices in any genre of music, Martina McBride is a four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and GRAMMY winning recording artist with more than 18 million in album sales and 24 Top 10 singles, including six that hit #1.