CMT's "A Very Special Acoustic Christmas" at The Wildhorse saloon in Nashville on December 3. The program will be shown on CMT throughout December. Appearing with Earl are Gary Scruggs, Randy Scruggs, Glen Duncan, Rob Ickes, Jon Randall and Harry Stinson. Other guests on the program are Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent, Pat Green and Tift Merritt.