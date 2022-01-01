Not Available

CNN Tonight is a newscast hosted by Don Lemon on CNN now called CNN Tonight with Don Lemon and broadcast around the world by CNN International, which debuted on April 15, 2014 in the 9:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET, timeslot as a replacement for Piers Morgan Live following its cancellation. In late May 2014, the show moved to its permanent home airing Monday through Thursday at 10:00 PM ET to 11:00 PM ET and Friday at 9:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET. The current iteration of the show features Lemon providing provocative commentary to the stories of the day joined by guests and commentators.