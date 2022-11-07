Not Available

"Coastal Calls is a film which deals with primary filmic elements and produces constantly shifting relationships between them. The film is made up of four 100ft rolls/takes of slow pans of a beach and its surrounding landscape with focus and exposure in constant change. The sound is that of space (sea, wind) alternating with that of a wind instrument (Shawm). Only at specific instances do focus and exposure match to give an image that is readable in illusionistic terms, so that any attempt to 'place' oneself is subverted by the constant perceptual shift applied to the image ... never gathered into representation but only crossing points of unstabilised representation, as if by accident." - Michael Maziere, Undercut.