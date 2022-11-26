Not Available

Coastal Dawns features two 50 minute programs, each showing nature's transformation as dawn unfolds overlooking the coastal town of Camden, Maine, and the coast of Maui, Hawaii. These are both offered in full 1080p, and are produced and directed by David Conover who pioneered nature programming on Discovery HD's Sunrise Earth. The disc provides two text overlay viewing options during playback. One provides viewing field guide notes and the other offers viewing of inspirational quotes. You can choose to view no text as well.