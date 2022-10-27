Not Available

For more than a century people have refreshed themselves with oceans of brown fluid. Much of this fluid was produced by one Atlanta-based company, and Coca-Cola: The History of an American Icon offers a panegyric to the Real Thing. The history of Coke is the history of its advertising, and this documentary draws on a rich archive of print, film, and television material to show how John Pemberton's soda recipe became such a potent symbol of American society. Coca-Cola: The History of an American Icon is, unsurprisingly, a one-sided history. There is no suggestion that the Coca-Colonization of the planet might have a downside, and lines like "If the world's having a bad time, it's OK because there's still Coke" are delivered without a hint of irony. Nevertheless, this documentary offers some fascinating insights into the history of Coca-Cola.