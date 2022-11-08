Cocaine City #14: The Extendables Edition

Not Available

Akon takes us through Africa and tells da story about stealing cars; Mase Merder appears for the first time ever on a DVD; wacka flacka oj juice man Gucci Mane speaks on his beef; Young Jeezy speaks on his drama and shows off new cars and gunz; Nicki Minaj speaks on her drama and get freaky telling ni**as step they di** up; Max B in his last footage before he went in and his last video; Rick Ross - Masspike Miles speak on da beef and come up; French Montana in the longest fight ever at a show; T-pain at a house party, strippers, and nuevo; Michael Blacksonm the African gangsta; Bun B & the Houston wave; Jadakiss - NY is mine; Fat Joe, Joe Buddens girl Tahary back stage; plus Fabolous, Red Cafe, Gun Play, J Millz, TP up north, Gutta Gutta, GI , N.O., Blues Brothers, Corrency, Bars, Wiz Khalifa, War Head, and Nipsey Hussle.