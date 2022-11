Not Available

Jean-Louis le Tacon’s Cochon qui s’en dedit is a nightmarish documentary on the life of a factory farmer, Maxime. Shot on Super 8 over 3 years, the film exhibits the kind of intimacy of filmmaker and subject found in the works of Tacon’s thesis director, Jean Rouch. The film is also a late example of the kind of collaborative militant cinema that the Medvedkin Group and others pioneered in the years after May ‘68. - Brian Rajski