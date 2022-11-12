Cock-a-doodle-doo!

Not Available

This tale (about a rich man stealing poor man's magic mill or magic grinder) is the first stop-motion animation film by the Riga Motion Picture Studio, created by four professional puppeteers from the Latvian Puppet Theatre and directed by Arnolds Burovs. The film constituted a successful beginning for a stable and long-standing tradition and is evidence of the intuitive skills of the filmmaker required for stop-motion animation, namely, the ability to work with precision and economy of expression.