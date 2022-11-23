Not Available

Cock, Cock… Who’s There? is not your average show about rape, female bodies, online dating, feminism or the male gaze. Samira Elagoz takes us along on her personal research project across three continents. From online platforms, like Tinder and Chatroulette, to close encounters, she examines the full spectrum of male–female relations from intimacy to brutality, and takes the audience on her journey of regaining power and attempts to relate to men. She explores desire, the power of femininity and the female gaze in a world in which the virtual and the real are inextricably intertwined.