Not Available

There’s always “Cock Craze” on the Lucas Entertainment set, but it’s never been wilder than when Zander Craze is there to stir things up! And Zander certainly has his hands full at that: he’s got the rock-hard cocks of Stas Landon and Rafael Carreras to contend with in a bareback threesome. Following the cock-crazed three-way, Giovanni Matrix bends over Logan Rogue for a raw-dogging. Diego Summers visits the set to rough up Derek Allan’s throat and hole. And Dylan James gets rough and sweaty with Mario Domenech in a clash of two awesome gym bods. Can you handle the “Cock Craze”?