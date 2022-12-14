Not Available

Alexander Garrett has been having some pain near his balls and Adrian Suarez is the best doctor for this type of visit. He inspects those big full balls as well as Alexander's thick uncut shaft. Angel Ventura has come in for a routine exam because he has not been feeling too great. As Scott DeMarco begins his exam listening to Angel's heart and lungs, he lets the stethoscope glide over his body. Nick Milani has come to see his doctor Mr. Parker in hopes of figuring out why he has to use so much lube when he gets fucked. Joe Parker exams him deep and hard and when he doesn't see anything wrong he decides to go for a full exam. Dr. Aaron Trainer starts out the exam on his client Alessio Vega by listening to his heart and lungs. He then asks him to remove his pants and he performs a testicle exam.