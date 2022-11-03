Cocka Doodle Doo The Right Thing - On The Farm

Not Available

It doesn't take long to realize that On the Farm with Farmer Bob is not just any ol' farm. The characters from On the Farm with Farmer Bob are already nationally known, as they have been used as teaching tools in public school programs and science museums. In Cocka Doodle Doo The Right Thing a special guest has been invited to the farm. Jenny (voice of Amy Grant) is put in charge of cleaning up and receives the cooperation of everyone, except Hercules (Vince Gill). In addition to not helping, Hercules mistakes the special guest for someone unimportant and treats him poorly. Meanwhile Sam finds $20 and spends it without finding out to whom it belongs. This episode teaches the Biblical parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector as well as the practical lesson of doing the right thing.