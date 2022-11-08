Not Available

The new cruising app Cock Huntr is taking the gay porn world by storm, and the Lucas Men are the first to try it out! Sean Xavier cruises the app for a hot guy who can handle his huge 10-inch cock, leading him to Devin Franco. James Castle breaks in his new kitchen by feasting on Adam Killian's cock and ass. Sean Xavier returns for a beach date with Russian twink Bogdan Gromov, who worships every inch of Sean's meat with his mouth and hole. And Josh Rider's new workout bud, Dylan James, gives his ass a pounding after the gym. If you're hungry for dick, you can't go wrong logging onto Cock Huntr!